PDP says will hold open-minded discussions as J&K leaders arrive for PM meet

As political leaders from Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) arrived in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a spokesperson for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) said they will have an open-minded discussion. “We are hearing that there is no specific agenda,” he said.

National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah said all the invited leaders have reached Delhi and they held no fresh meeting before Modi’s all-party meet.

NC Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi said the leaders may have got invitations for the meeting individually, but they will meet Modi as a “forum”. He added Omar Abdullah, another former chief minister, will also attend the meeting.

Click here for LIVE Updates of the meeting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress representatives attending the meeting went into a huddle separately before the meeting.

Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Tara Chand will represent the Congress in their capacities as Congress local unit head, former chief minister, and former deputy chief minister. The three met at Azad’s residence before the all-party meeting.

BJP chief JP Nadda met Nirmal Singh, Kavinder Gupta and Ravindra Raina, who will attend the meeting on the party’s behalf, before the all-party meeting. J&K Panther’s Party, J&K People’s Conference, and newly formed Apni Party will also be represented at the meeting with Modi.