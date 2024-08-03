Peace act with Meiteis ‘null, void’: Manipur's Hmar body

A day after the Hmar and Meitei communities of the violence-hit Jiribam district of Manipur signed a peace agreement, the apex body of the Hmar community condemned the initiative and said the pact stood “null and void”. FILE PHOTO: Security personnel stand guard in front of their armoured vehicle outside a polling station during a rerun voting at 11 polling stations, in Imphal, Manipur, India, April 22, 2024. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

The Hmar Inpui, the apex body of the community, alleged that its affiliated units signed the agreement without the knowledge of the general headquarters and dissolved its Jiribam unit in response.

“Hmar Inpui, general headquarters, is shocked to learn about the peace initiative that was taken on August 1, 2024 at a CRPF facility in Cachar, Assam. The first such initiative was held in Silchar on July 1. The Hmar Inpui condemned the engaging actors and negated the efforts that took place without our prior, informed consent,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“However, disrespecting the resolution of Hmar Inpui, members of Hmar Inpui/Jiribam Region, Hmar National Union (HNU) and several individuals continue to bow to the whims and fancies of a divisive and communal state government,” it added.

The headquarters declared the pact “null and void”, and dissolved Hmar Inpui, Jiribam region and all its affiliated organisations (HYA, HSA, HNU, HWA) under Jiribam jurisdiction, the statement added.

The body also warned “individuals who participated in the event to stop their blind and selfish efforts and not represent Hmar community in any manner and if they wish to continue the efforts, they shall do so at their own risk”.

On Thursday, representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reached an agreement at a meeting held at a CRPF facility in Cachar, Assam.

The meeting was moderated by Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel. Representatives of Thadou, Paite and Mizo communities of the district were also present in the meeting.

“The meeting resolved that both sides will make full efforts to bring normalcy and prevent incidents of arson and firing. Both sides shall give full cooperation to all the security forces operating in the Jiribam district. Both sides agreed to facilitate controlled and coordinated movement,” a joint statement issued and signed by representatives of all the participating communities said.

In response to the joint statement, the apex body said the community will not act as “bait in the divisive politics” of chief minister Biren Singh.

“Hmar Inpui is resolute in its stand to unite and strengthen the collective interests and movement for total separation of the Zohnathlak peoples from Manipur for all time to come. We shall not bow down to the Biren-led government, and Hmar will not be a bait in the divisive politics that Mr. Biren Singh and his party are devising,” the body said.

Meanwhile, fresh violence broke out in the district on Friday, as shots were fired and an abandoned house in a Meitei village was torched, officials said.

“It is an isolated settlement consisting of few Meitei houses, and most of those were abandoned after violence broke out in the district. Miscreants, who are yet to be identified, took advantage of security lapses in the area to commit the arson,” an official said.

The armed men also fired several rounds of shells and gunshots, targetting the village, he said. Security forces were rushed to the area following the incident, he added.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.