Home / India News / ‘Peaceful protests hallmark of thriving democracy’: US amid row over farm stir
india news

‘Peaceful protests hallmark of thriving democracy’: US amid row over farm stir

The United States on Wednesday hinted its support to the agricultural legislation.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

A day after several global celebrities backed farmers protests against Centre’s agricultural laws, a move condemned by the Indian government and popular sportsmen and actors, the United States on Wednesday hinted its support to the legislation saying it welcomes steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets and attract more private sector investment.

The United States State Department spokesperson said peaceful demonstrations are a “hallmark of thriving democracy.” “We recognize peaceful protests as hallmark of thriving democracy,&Indian SC has stated same. We encourage differences b/w parties be resolved through dialogue. US welcomes steps that would improve efficiency of India's markets and attract more private sector investment,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farm laws protest farmers protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP