Pegasus panel seeks comments from public

The panel was set up in October to look into allegations of snooping with former Supreme Court judge RV Raveendran as its head
Published on Mar 25, 2022 08:28 AM IST
ByMalavika Murali

New Delhi: The Supreme Court-appointed panel probing the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for snooping has sought comments on 11 questions from the public until March 31. The questions include whether the boundaries of state surveillance are well defined and understood and what should be the grievance redressal mechanism in case someone is subjected to targeted surveillance.

In October, the court set up the committee to look into allegations of snooping. Former Supreme Court judge RV Raveendran heads the committee. The panel also includes Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, a professor at Gandhinagar’s National Forensic Sciences University, Prabaharan P, who teaches engineering at Kerala’s Amrita Vishwa, and Ashwin Anil Gumaste, an associate professor of computer science and engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

The probe was ordered in response to petitions that highlighted a breach of the right to privacy and pointed out the highly sophisticated spyware was sold only to governments and their agencies.

