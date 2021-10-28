Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Pegasus row: Opposition welcomes Supreme Court's decision
india news

Pegasus row: Opposition welcomes Supreme Court's decision

The Pegasus spyware row erupted on July 18 after it was revealed that phones of Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen and journalists were among those of 50,000 around the world potentially targeted
While the government offered to set up the panel, but have it report to the court, the apex court said it was setting up the panel itself. (Mint/Pradeep Gaur)
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 02:01 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi

Opposition leaders on Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court’s decision to form an expert committee to probe the use of Pegasus software in the country with former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi commenting that “the PM is not above the nation.”

“Pegasus is illegal. It is not legal in India to do snooping using Pegasus. So, we would like to know, why the Prime Minister is doing an illegal act. He is not above the nation. He is not above the institutions. Was this information that was coming going to the PM’s desk? It would be criminal if he was using it as personal tool,” said Gandhi.

The BJP pointed out that it was the government that first mooted the idea of an expert panel. Its national spokesperson Sambit Patra said: “The government in its affidavit to the SC had said “they are of the opinion that to end the false narrative of a certain vested group, it would be fair if a committee of experts is set up to look into the issue.”

RELATED STORIES

While the government offered to set up the panel, but have it report to the court, the apex court said it was setting up the panel itself.

While the BJP dubbed the Pegasus controversy as “manufactured” and based on “conjecture, surmises and unsubstantiated reports”, Gandhi claimed SC order vindicated the Congress’ stand and posed three questions. “Who authorized Pegasus, which agency, which person authorized Pegasus? Who are the victims of Pegasus and the final thing, which I think is very important, did any other country have access to information of our people, were they privy, was this data kept with them?”

The Pegasus spyware row erupted on July 18 after it was revealed that phones of Indian ministers, politicians, activists, businessmen and journalists were among those of 50,000 around the world potentially targeted by Pegasus, Israeli company NSO Group’s phone hacking software. In its affidavit to the court the government has neither confirmed nor denied the use of the spyware and also claimed any discussion on this would be against national interest.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien tweeted, “BOOM. There you go. So the BJP (and not the Opposition) were solely responsible for DISRUPTING THE ENTIRE MONSOON SESSION of #Parliament.”

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury termed the order a “scathing indictment” and tweeted, “the obduracy of the govt to answer if it had used Pegasus confirms it’s complicity. Committee must invite individuals & even foreign experts to testify. It must expeditiously complete the enquiry.”

Taking on Gandhi, Patra said, “Rahul Gandhi has nothing new to offer, he has the same vocabulary and the same phrase...”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pegasus supreme court
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Govt looks to revive tourism sector as jab drive gathers steam

Centre releases guidelines for Swachh Bharat 2.0 and AMRUT

Engineering student makes 13-minute video, dies by suicide blaming education system in Karnataka

Parties make final pitch to woo voters as campaigns for Hanagal, Sindgi bypolls end
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP