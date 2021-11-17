Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Peninsular India to continue receiving rainfall over the next 5 days
india news

Peninsular India to continue receiving rainfall over the next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall last week under the influence of another low-pressure area. (AFP Photo/File/Representative use)
Updated on Nov 17, 2021 09:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Peninsular India will continue to receive light to moderate rainfall over the next five days under the influence of two low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea off the coast of Goa and Karnataka.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Wednesday and Thursday. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and coastal Andhra Pradesh received rainfall last week under the influence of another low-pressure area.

Two troughs, an elongated low-pressure system, are in play at the moment. One of them is associated with the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea that extends off Goa-Karnataka coast to Gujarat coast covering the entire Maharashtra. The other is also associated with the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea and extending up to the low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said.

Also Read | Reports of two swine flu cases a typing error, clarifies Coimbatore corporation

RELATED STORIES

The systems will lead to rough seas and the fishermen have been warned to stay out of the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday and parts of the Arabian Sea on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

IMD said there will be an increase in the minimum temperatures across Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan by 2 to 3 degrees C during the next two to three days. There will be no other significant temperature change elsewhere in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ED arrests real estate tycoon Lalit Goyal over alleged money laundering case

Congress launches campaign in Bihar for awareness over price rise

Delhi’s air in ‘very poor’ category, projected to worsen to ‘severe’

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor gets finishing touches, set to be inaugurated on Dec 13
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP