People not barred from sitting cross-legged in court: Karnataka high court

There are no rules stopping citizens from sitting cross-legged while attending court proceedings, the public information office of the Karnataka High Court has clarified, responding to a right to information query filed by Bengaluru-based activist T Narasimha Murthy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Murthy filed the information request on May 27 and received an answer on June 9.

“I couldn’t understand the logic of such rules, so I have decided to file an RTI and the high court has given a definitive answer,” he said on Saturday.

Responding to a tweet on the order, Twitter user @ChandniKC said: “I have been called off for doing the same during my internship at the Karnataka High Court! Surprised to know that there was no such regulation in place.”

In August 2019, Murthy filed a similar request, seeking a response from the government on any rule prohibiting sitting cross-legged in front of government officials. There was no such rule, Karnataka chief secretary’s office said in its reply.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Murthy filed the first information request after a constable asked his friend not to sit cross-legged in front of an officer’s chamber in a Bengaluru police station, he said.