Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / People not barred from sitting cross-legged in court: Karnataka high court
india news

People not barred from sitting cross-legged in court: Karnataka high court

Bengaluru-based activist T Narasimha Murthy filed the information request on May 27 and received an answer on June 9. “I couldn’t understand the logic of such rules, so I have decided to file an RTI and the Karnataka high court has given a definitive answer,” he said on Saturday.
There are no rules stopping citizens from sitting cross-legged while attending court proceedings, the public information office of the Karnataka High Court has clarified, responding to a right to information query filed by Bengaluru-based activist T Narasimha Murthy. (HT File)
Updated on Jun 18, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

There are no rules stopping citizens from sitting cross-legged while attending court proceedings, the public information office of the Karnataka High Court has clarified, responding to a right to information query filed by Bengaluru-based activist T Narasimha Murthy.

Murthy filed the information request on May 27 and received an answer on June 9.

“I couldn’t understand the logic of such rules, so I have decided to file an RTI and the high court has given a definitive answer,” he said on Saturday.

Responding to a tweet on the order, Twitter user @ChandniKC said: “I have been called off for doing the same during my internship at the Karnataka High Court! Surprised to know that there was no such regulation in place.”

In August 2019, Murthy filed a similar request, seeking a response from the government on any rule prohibiting sitting cross-legged in front of government officials. There was no such rule, Karnataka chief secretary’s office said in its reply.

RELATED STORIES

Murthy filed the first information request after a constable asked his friend not to sit cross-legged in front of an officer’s chamber in a Bengaluru police station, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP