People offer Friday prayers amid tight security in Jammu

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:26 IST

After being confined to their homes for days, people in Jammu offered Friday prayers in their local mosques amid tight security. All schools, colleges and academic institutions will also reopen after a week’s gap on Saturday.

The prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were withdrawn in Kathua and Samba districts on Friday while deputy commissioner, Jammu, has ordered withdrawing restrictions within municipal limits of Jammu district from Saturday. One-hour relaxation was given in the ongoing restrictions on movement of locals and vehicles in parts of Kishtwar district.

Prohibitory orders in Udhampur are still in place, said Udhampur deputy commissioner Piyush Singla, adding there were exceptions in certain areas, hence the schools were reopened on Friday.

Meanwhile, additional director general of police(ADGP) (law and order) Muneer Ahmed Khan reviewed the law and order situation in the Kathua district.

Khan said, “Situation is normal and things are very much under control in Jammu zone. Situation is also under control in the Kashmir valley and necessary steps are being undertaken to maintain peace, law and order. Action will be taken against anyone who indulges in rumour mongering or false information on the social media.”

NO UNTOWARD INCIDENT REPORTED

As markets are also open between 11am and 5pm, shops and business establishments opened on Friday. No untoward incident was reported from anywhere in Jammu, while Rapid Action Force was deployed in sensitive areas including old city in the wake of Friday prayers.

Despite the government order on Thursday for employees to report on duty, the attendance remained thin in government offices.

The mobile internet services remained suspended for the fifth consecutive day.

Trains, aircraft and long route buses plied as per routine in Jammu, while passengers were allowed to move towards their respective destinations with travel tickets.

In Jammu, a night curfew was imposed in Kishtwar, Doda and Rajouri districts and restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPc were imposed in all districts.

Divisional commissioner Sanjeev Verma said, “Administration is facilitating people to celebrate Eid.”

“The situation in Jammu is normal and the supply of essential commodities has been restored in Rajouri and Poonch. The supply of essential commodities, including vegetables, poultry, fruit, fuel, medicines, are moving to Kashmir as per routine.”

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 22:26 IST