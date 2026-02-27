Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    People rush out to streets as Kolkata jolted by earthquake: Videos

    Videos by local outlets and news agencies showed people gathered either in panic, or joking in relief, in Salt Lake and other areas.

    Updated on: Feb 27, 2026 2:40 PM IST
    Written by Aarish Chhabra
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    People rushed out of buildings, onto the streets as Kolkata was jolted by an earthquake on Friday afternoon, with residents reporting tremors across the city around 1:22 pm.

    People on the street in Kolkata after the city felt strong tremors. (PTI Video Grab)
    People on the street in Kolkata after the city felt strong tremors. (PTI Video Grab)

    According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake registered a magnitude of 5.5, at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre in southwestern Bangladesh. The US Geological Survey (USGS) had earlier recorded a magnitude of 5.3, and said the epicentre was 26 km southeast of Taki, West Bengal.

    Videos by local outlets and news agencies showed people gathered either in panic, or joking in relief, in Salt Lake and other areas.

    Recounting the moment, Swagata, a Kolkata resident, told a news agency: “We were sitting on our sofa when we suddenly felt the tremors. We rushed out of our house. The sofa and fan were shaking, and a bottle kept on a table fell down. All of us have rushed downstairs.”

    Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes — between 0 and 70 km deep; followed by intermediate earthquakes, 70 - 300 km deep; and deep earthquakes at 300-700 km. In general, the term "deep-focus earthquakes" is applied to earthquakes deeper than 70 km, the USGS states.

    Earlier in the day, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 struck Namchi in Sikkim.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India, latest Tata Punch EV Launch at HindustanTime
    News/India News/People Rush Out To Streets As Kolkata Jolted By Earthquake: Videos
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes