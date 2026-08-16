‘People’s welfare is absolute highest priority’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay at Independence Day event

Saving people from corruption is equivalent to achieving a massive liberation, and his government has been working towards that goal since it assumed office, Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay said on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay addresses the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Fort St. George, in Chennai. (PTI)

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After unfurling the tricolour at Fort St George during the 80th Independence Day celebrations, Vijay said, “we are operating as a transparent, truthful and honest administration.”

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“There should be no compromise in public life. People’s welfare is the absolute highest priority. Whether it is policy decisions against Tamil Nadu, our Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government will always oppose them. There is no second opinion about that,” he said in his maiden Independence Day address.

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Deep Dive What welfare measures did Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announce for ex-servicemen and freedom fighters? Tamil Nadu CM Vijay announced increased marriage assistance for ex-servicemen's daughters, higher pensions for freedom fighters, and monthly financial aid for differently-abled ex-servicemen and their dependents. Why is corruption elimination a priority for Tamil Nadu's government under CM Vijay? CM Vijay equates the elimination of corruption with achieving freedom, emphasizing that a transparent and honest administration is essential for the welfare of the people in Tamil Nadu. How does CM Vijay plan to ensure women's safety and social justice in Tamil Nadu? CM Vijay's government is committed to creating a corruption-free environment and has pledged to build social justice initiatives focused on women's safety, guided by the principle that all lives are born equal.

{{^usCountry}} The ruling TVK emerged victorious in the April 23 assembly polls and formed the government with the support of Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League and the Left parties. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ruling TVK emerged victorious in the April 23 assembly polls and formed the government with the support of Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Indian Union Muslim League and the Left parties. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read | Tamil Nadu CM announces higher pensions, aid for freedom fighters, ex-servicemen

“ Salute to people of Tamil Nadu who…”

Thanking people for electing him, Vijay said, “I salute the people of Tamil Nadu who broke caste and religion considerations, rejecting money and muscle power and gave us an overwhelming support to establish the people-centric and social justice government.”

Guided by the principle of “all are born equal,” Vijay said his government was working to build a Tamil Nadu free of bribery, corruption and substance abuse, with a focus on women’s safety and social justice. Vijay said his government was refining and continuing the Amma Unavagam scheme introduced by ex-CM J Jayalalithaa. The breakfast scheme, he said, would also be expanded from Class 6 to Class 8 from September 15.

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Vijay said, “The chief minister post represents 8 crore people. That is why I say: the people are the real rulers here. Me and everyone here, as well as over there (MLAs and government officials) are merely servants of the people. That is how I view it.”

He announced several measures for ex-servicemen, freedom fighters and their families. Marriage assistance for the two daughters of ex-servicemen will be increased from ₹25,000 to ₹50,000. Monthly assistance for differently-abled ex-servicemen and dependents will rise from ₹5,000 to ₹7,000. Monthly pension for freedom fighters will be increased to ₹23,000, while family pension will rise to ₹12,500.

Meanwhile, BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran’s remarks targeting Vijay sparked a political row on Saturday.

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Speaking at a party event at the BJP headquarters in Chennai, Nagenthran said, “When people search for a father in the house and cannot find him, they should ask the mother at home to know who the father is.”

Minister A Rajmohan called them “uncivilised and inappropriate”.

Former BJP president K Annamalai also slammed Nagenthran for the remark, saying that he had crossed political decorum, terming personal attacks on a leader’s family, particularly their mother, unacceptable. He described such remarks as regressive, “third-rate” politics that should not be encouraged among the younger generation.