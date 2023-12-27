Periyar University V-C arrested for alleged irregularities: Police

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday arrested Salem-based Periyar University vice-chancellor R Jagannathan for allegedly starting a private firm inside the university campus and for misappropriating public funds, an officer familiar with the matter said. Salem-based Periyar University vice-chancellor Prof R Jagannathan was arrested on Monday (Facebook/PeriyarUniversitySalem)

The arrest was made following a complaint filed by the legal advisor of the Periyar University Employees Union, I Elangovan.

In his complaint, filed before Salem City police commissioner B Vijayakumari, Elangovan has accused Jagannathan of direct interest in the private firm, PUTER (Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research) Foundation, allegedly located within the campus at Periyar University, police said.

The company has four directors, including Jagannathan, and Registrar K Thangavel, the complainant has alleged.

On November 6, the Periyar University administration placed a table agenda in the syndicate meeting to undertake educational programmes in collaboration with PUTER Foundation, following which the Association of University Teachers raised concerns alleging financial irregularities in the university.

Their specific complaint is that the company was set up using the university’s resources and infrastructure for personal gain, the police said.

The state government, too, has formed a committee to look into these complaints.