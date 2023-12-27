close_game
News / India News / Periyar University V-C arrested for alleged irregularities: Police

Periyar University V-C arrested for alleged irregularities: Police

Divya Chandrababu
Dec 27, 2023

The vice chancellor was arrested following a complaint filed by the legal advisor of the Periyar University Employees Union, I Elangovan

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu police on Tuesday arrested Salem-based Periyar University vice-chancellor R Jagannathan for allegedly starting a private firm inside the university campus and for misappropriating public funds, an officer familiar with the matter said.

Salem-based Periyar University vice-chancellor Prof R Jagannathan was arrested on Monday (Facebook/PeriyarUniversitySalem)

The arrest was made following a complaint filed by the legal advisor of the Periyar University Employees Union, I Elangovan.

In his complaint, filed before Salem City police commissioner B Vijayakumari, Elangovan has accused Jagannathan of direct interest in the private firm, PUTER (Periyar University Technology Entrepreneurship and Research) Foundation, allegedly located within the campus at Periyar University, police said.

The company has four directors, including Jagannathan, and Registrar K Thangavel, the complainant has alleged.

On November 6, the Periyar University administration placed a table agenda in the syndicate meeting to undertake educational programmes in collaboration with PUTER Foundation, following which the Association of University Teachers raised concerns alleging financial irregularities in the university.

Their specific complaint is that the company was set up using the university’s resources and infrastructure for personal gain, the police said.

The state government, too, has formed a committee to look into these complaints.

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

