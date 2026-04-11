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‘Personal reasons’: UGC secy steps down

Prof. Manish R Joshi, who was appointed as UGC secretary in February 2023, had submitted his resignation on March 30 which has been accepted by UGC

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 08:43 am IST
By Sanjay Maurya
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Prof. Manish R. Joshi has resigned as secretary of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and will be relieved from his post with effect from April 25, 2026, according to an official order issued by the commission on Friday. After his relieving, Prof Shyama Rath, member secretary of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), will be serving as additional charge as UGC secretary.

An UGC official said though Joshi will be relieved from his post on April 25. (File photo)

Joshi, who was appointed as UGC secretary in February 2023, had submitted his resignation on March 30 which has been accepted by UGC to enable him to join his parent institution, according to the order dated April 10.

“Prof Manish R Joshi is instructed to report to his parent organisation i.e. School of Computer Sciences, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon,” reads the UGC order.

A Union education ministry official said that Joshi resigned citing “personal reasons.” An UGC official said though Joshi will be relieved from his post on April 25, “but he may not be physically present as he is going on leave from April 11 onwards.” Joshi did not respond to HT’s request for a comment.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and RBSE Rajasthan 12th Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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