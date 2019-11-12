Pet dog fights and kills giant cobra, saves master’s family in Odisha

india

Updated: Nov 12, 2019 01:20 IST

A pariah dog in Odisha’s Koraput district saved six members of its master’s family by fighting off a venomous cobra and killing it after it had entered a house on Sunday.

Shankar Prasad Tripathy of Jeypore town in Koraput district was enjoying his Sunday afternoon siesta when a giant cobra tried to slither into his house. As Tripathy’s pet dog ‘Doggy’ saw the snake trying to slither in, it barked and jumped at it.

When the Tripathy household came out hearing the barking, they saw their pet dog in an intense fight with the snake. In the fight that ensued for about half an hour, the dog managed to kill the cobra and tore it into two pieces.

Tripathy said he was too shocked to react for the first few minutes. “The way it fought with the snake was incredible. I thought the dog would die as I suspected it was bitten by the snake during the fight. However, our dog was fine this morning too,” he said.

Last week, a similar incident had occurred on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar where a dog ‘Laden’ had saved its master’s two grandchildren from a snake by sacrificing its life.