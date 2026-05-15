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Petrol, diesel prices up by 3 per litre days after PM Modi's 'save' fuel' call

Petrol and diesel prices were raised by ₹3 per litre on Friday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to work from home.

Updated on: May 15, 2026 07:28 am IST
By Rajeev Jayaswal
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State-run oil marketing companies on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by 3 per litre each, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to citizens to adopt austerity measures to conserve foreign exchange by reducing imports of crude oil and precious metals.

The increase marks the end of a four-year freeze on fuel price revisions by state-owned oil companies.

The retail price of petrol in Delhi has now risen from 94.77 per litre to 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices have increased from 87.67 per litre to 90.67 per litre.

Also Read: Why PM Modi's save-fuel, work-from-home appeal is not an ‘austerity’ drive

The increase, however, varied across cities due to differences in local levies. According to revised rates, petrol in Kolkata now costs 108.74 per litre, an increase of 3.29 per litre, while in Mumbai it rose to 106.68 per litre, up by 3.14. In Chennai, petrol prices climbed by 2.83 to 103.67 per litre, a company executive said.

His remarks came after Prime Minister Modi’s appeal on Sunday urging people to conserve both energy and foreign exchange, a message he reiterated on Monday.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Petrol, diesel prices up by 3 per litre days after PM Modi's 'save' fuel' call
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