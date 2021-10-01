Petrol, diesel rates soar to an all-time high as global oil prices soften

Prices of fuel soared to another record level on Friday with petrol in Delhi surging to ₹101.89 per litre and diesel at ₹90.17 as state-run retailers raised their rates by 25 paise and 30 paise respectively even as international oil markets softened on prospects of supply ease by the oil cartel.

A recent spike in pump prices of petrol and diesel started last week due to a hike in international oil prices as benchmark Brent crude breached $80 a barrel, a three-year high, on Tuesday due to rising demand and supply concerns. Subsequently, Brent retreated and on Friday trade it fell to $77.55 per barrel on the prospect of supply ease by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia (together known as OPEC+), which is meeting on Monday.

The previous record rates of petrol and diesel were reported in mid-July at ₹101.84 per litre and ₹89.87 respectively when benchmark Brent crude was around $73 a barrel. After staying at that level for about a month, the two fuels saw gradual rate reductions – petrol by 65 paise per litre and diesel by ₹1.25 -- between mid-August and early September after Brent softened to $68.23 per barrel on August 18.

The recent hike in pump prices started from last Sunday. After keeping fuel rates frozen for 18 days since September 6, oil companies first started raising diesel prices in small doses from September 24. Northward movement of petrol prices, however, started a bit later, from September 28.

While diesel crossed ₹90 a litre for the first time in Delhi, it has already crossed the ₹100 mark in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar ( ₹103.9 per litre). While the benchmark automobile fuel prices for the country are set by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) in Delhi, retail prices vary from place to place due to local levies.

Prices are also moving up because the rupee is depreciating against the dollar, which makes imports costlier, the executive said. India imports more than 80% of crude oil it processes and pays in US dollars.

According to International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC, global demand is expected to outpace supply due to which international oil prices will likely remain firm in the near to mid-term. A simultaneous rally in natural gas is also likely to drive demand for alternative fuels, including crude oil, one executive working in a state-run oil company said requesting anonymity.

The government on Thursday raised price of domestically produced gas from difficult terrains by about 70% at $6.13 per unit. The move may have cascading effect on consumer prices piped natural gas used in household kitchens. Gas prices from other fields saw over 62% jump at $2.9 per unit. Meanwhile, oil companies also raised aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by 5.8%, pairing it with international benchmark.

Global oil prices are rising because of rapid demand recovery due to easing of pandemic restrictions and improving vaccination rates, the executive said. Effectively, the US crude oil inventory levels have plunged to a three-year low. Besides, hurricanes Ida and Nicholas – that hit in late August and September -- have impacted oil supply.

International oil rates, which are often volatile, directly influence the retail prices of petrol and diesel in India. Heavy loads of central and state taxes are also responsible for astronomically high rates.

Through 2020, as global crude prices plunged (below $20 a barrel in April last year), the central government raised excise duty on fuel to shore up its finances. States, too, followed suit as their revenues were hit on account of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the central and state levies on petrol and diesel are over 50% of their retail prices.

According to official data, the petroleum sector contributed ₹371,726 crore to the central excise revenue in 2020-21, and ₹202,937 crore state levies or value-added tax (VAT). In Delhi, central levies account for over 32.5% of petrol’s price, and state taxes (VAT) 23.07%. On diesel, the central excise is over 35.8% while VAT is more than 14.6%.