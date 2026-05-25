Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Updates: ‘Inflation man’, says Congress after 4th hike in 10 days; check city-wise rates
Petrol Price Today LIVE Updates: In Delhi, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs. 2.61 from ₹99.51 to ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel prices have gone up by Rs. 2.71 from ₹92.49 to ₹95.20 per litre.
Petrol Price Today LIVE Updates: Petrol and diesel prices increased for the fourth time on Monday as oil corporations continued to pass on the impact of surging international crude prices to consumers. Petrol prices saw a hike of ₹2.61 per litre and diesel of ₹2.71 per litre....Read More
In Delhi, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs. 2.61 from ₹99.51 to ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel prices have gone up by Rs. 2.71 from ₹92.49 to ₹95.20 per litre.
This is the first time in four years (after May 21, 2022, when petrol sold for ₹105.41 per litre) that the retail price of petrol has crossed the ₹100 mark.
In Mumbai, petrol prices have gone up to ₹111.21 per litre, diesel prices have risen to ₹97.83 per litre.
In Kolkata, petrol prices have gone up to ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel now costs ₹99.82 per litre after the latest revision.
In Chennai, petrol prices have been raised to ₹107.77 per litre, while diesel rates have increased to ₹99.55 per litre.
The latest increase comes amid continued uncertainty in the global energy market, with no breakthrough in the US-Iran talks and the crucial Strait of Hormuz remaining closed, raising concerns over crude supply disruptions.
With this revision, the cumulative increase in petrol and diesel prices has climbed to nearly Rs. 7.5 per litre since daily fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze.
On Saturday, the government announced a hike of an average of 90 paise per litre across the country across all fuel variants, making it the third such increase in eight days. The first hike of ₹3 was announced on May 15, followed by a second increase of 90 paise on May 19.
Fuel rates had largely remained unchanged since April 2022, except for a ₹2-per-litre reduction announced in March 2024 ahead of national elections.
Petrol and diesel prices are currently at their highest level since May 2022.
For the first two-and-a-half months of the conflict, fuel retailers kept pump prices unchanged despite rising input costs. The government said this was done to protect consumers from inflation, while opposition parties alleged that price revisions were delayed until after key state elections.
Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Updates: ‘Fuel prices rising, income stagnant’, says Manish Sisodia after fuel hike
Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Updates: AAP leader Manish Sisodia criticised the Centre over rising fuel prices, saying petrol and diesel rates are being increased almost daily while incomes remain stagnant. He alleged that the hike in fuel prices is pushing up the cost of essentials like milk, vegetables and food items.
“Have mercy, Mr. Modi, you're raising petrol-diesel prices every day, no one's salary is increasing, it's a blessing just to hold onto our jobs! Businesses are all in ruins under your rule,” he said in a post on X.
"You keep hiking oil prices every day, and after that, things like milk, vegetables, roti get expensive on their own every day."
Sisodia also referred to an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to “take the country’s situation seriously” and roll back fuel price hikes.
“Watch this video of yours from a few years ago—isn't this you?”
“…I hope that the Prime Minister will take the country's situation seriously and roll back the increase in petrol prices.”
Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Updates: ‘Inflation man’, says Congress after 4th hike in 10 days
Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Update: Congress on Monday took a sharp jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him “inflation man” and accusing him of “enriching pockets” of his rich friends.
Taking to X, the party highlighted the four price hikes in this month saying, people are being crushed by inflation.
“To enrich his capitalist friends, Modi is busy cutting into the pockets of the people,” the party said.
“People are being crushed by inflation, they're distressed—but the 'Inflation Man's' extortion shows no signs of stopping,” it added.
Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Updates: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for fourth time in 10 days
Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Update: Petrol and diesel prices were increased for the fourth time on Monday as oil corporations continued to pass on the impact of surging international crude prices to consumers. Petrol prices saw a hike of ₹2.61 per litre and diesel of ₹2.71 per litre.