Petrol, Diesel Price Today LIVE Updates: ‘Inflation man’, says Congress after 4th hike in 10 days; check city-wise rates

In Delhi, the price of petrol has been increased by Rs. 2.61 from ₹99.51 to ₹102.12 per litre, while diesel prices have gone up by Rs. 2.71 from ₹92.49 to ₹95.20 per litre.

This is the first time in four years (after May 21, 2022, when petrol sold for ₹105.41 per litre) that the retail price of petrol has crossed the ₹100 mark.

In Mumbai, petrol prices have gone up to ₹111.21 per litre, diesel prices have risen to ₹97.83 per litre.

In Kolkata, petrol prices have gone up to ₹113.51 per litre, while diesel now costs ₹99.82 per litre after the latest revision.

In Chennai, petrol prices have been raised to ₹107.77 per litre, while diesel rates have increased to ₹99.55 per litre.

The latest increase comes amid continued uncertainty in the global energy market, with no breakthrough in the US-Iran talks and the crucial Strait of Hormuz remaining closed, raising concerns over crude supply disruptions.

With this revision, the cumulative increase in petrol and diesel prices has climbed to nearly Rs. 7.5 per litre since daily fuel price revisions resumed on May 15 after a prolonged freeze.

On Saturday, the government announced a hike of an average of 90 paise per litre across the country across all fuel variants, making it the third such increase in eight days. The first hike of ₹3 was announced on May 15, followed by a second increase of 90 paise on May 19.

Fuel rates had largely remained unchanged since April 2022, except for a ₹2-per-litre reduction announced in March 2024 ahead of national elections.

Petrol and diesel prices are currently at their highest level since May 2022.

For the first two-and-a-half months of the conflict, fuel retailers kept pump prices unchanged despite rising input costs. The government said this was done to protect consumers from inflation, while opposition parties alleged that price revisions were delayed until after key state elections.