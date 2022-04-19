Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PFI hand in Jahangirpuri violence? Here's what Delhi Police have to say

According to some media reports, the SDPI, which is the political arm of the PFI, had staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday; hours later, violence broke out.
Security personnel keep vigil after clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi, Monday, April 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 04:34 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Delhi Police said on Tuesday it cannot reveal if it is investigating the possibility of the Popular Front of India (PFI) being involved in the communal violence in Jahangirpuri, which broke out last Saturday. “The situation is peaceful, talks were held with the Aman Committee. The investigation is taking place in a fair manner. Can’t reveal the matter of investigation. The probe is in its initial phase,” Dependra Pathak, Joint CP, Law and Order, said, according to news agency ANI, when questioned on the Islamic outfit’s possible role in the April 16 clashes.

The possibility of a PFI link came up after several media outlets reported today that just hours before violence took place, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the organisation’s political wing, protested at Jantar Mantar against what protesters said was anti-Muslim violence which was witnessed in some states recently.

The PFI, which was founded in Kerala in 2006, has, on the other hand, been accused of inciting riots in these states. Earlier this year, it was accused by the Karnataka government of inciting some Muslim students to come to college in hijab.

According to some reports, the outfit is likely to be banned by the Centre soon, as early as in the next few days.

Last Saturday, lashes broke out in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri while a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing through the area. The police have arrested at least two dozen people, including minors, in this case. Heavy security deployment continues in the area to prevent any potential law and order situation.

HT News Desk

delhi police pfi delhi news
