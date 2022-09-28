PFI's Abdul Sattar held hours after his FB post ‘As law-abiding citizens…’

Abdul Sattar, a senior leader of the Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) that was banned across the country on Wednesday, said as law-abiding citizens, the organisation accepted the central government's decision to declare it as illegal. He said the outfit is being dissolved in view of the home ministry's notification to ban it for five years.

"All PFI members and public are informed that the Popular Front of India (PFI) has been dissolved. MHA has issued a notification banning PFI. As law-abiding citizens of our great country, the organisation accepts the decision," said Sattar, the general secretary of the outfit's unit in Kerala where it has considerable influence.

Sattar, was arrested from Alappuzha in the state hours after he posted on the message on the outfit's Facebook page, a PTI report said.

Sattar, who was allegedly absconding after calling a statewide hartal on September 23 against the nationwide raids on the outfit's offices and arrests of its leaders, is likely to be handed over to the NIA later in the day.

During the September 23 hartal, its activists had allegedly engaged in widespread violence resulting in damage to buses, public property and even attacks on the general public.

Multi-agency teams, spearheaded by NIA, had last week carried out raids at 93 locations in 15 states across the country and arrested over 100 PFI leaders for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

Kerala had accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests. The arrests were made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and police forces of the states concerned.

(With inputs from agencies)

