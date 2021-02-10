Phase 1 of Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections records 82% polling

The polling percentage in phase-1 elections to gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh was 81.78 per cent, which is satisfactory, said the State Election Commission on Tuesday.

"The percentage of polling recorded is 81.78 per cent which is satisfactory. Krishna District has recorded the highest percentage of 85.06 per cent," the commission said.

The Commission has noted with satisfaction the very large number of voters. The election process was by and large peaceful, compared to the previous times, barring a few stray incidents.

The Commission applauded the efforts made by the Collectors and District Authorities, Superintendents of Police and the Observers. The Commission complimented the poll staff for their zeal and diligence.

The Commission complimented the police personnel for the excellent security cover provided. The commission is hopeful of the same trends to continue in the subsequent phases as well, and views today's poll as a good beginning and omen to strengthen the democratic processes as well as grass-roots institutions.

Polling for the first phase of the Gram Panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh for 2,723 sarpanch and 20,157 ward member positions in 12 districts began on Tuesday. With the polls taking place amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, arrangements have been made to ensure smooth functioning and social distancing.

As per M Prabhakar, presiding officer, the voting started at 6:30 am today and will continue till 3:30 pm. The counting of votes will take place from 4 pm.

The gram panchayat elections will be held in four phases across the state. The final phase of the elections will be held on February 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON