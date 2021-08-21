'Mission Shakti' phase 3 commences in UP; 1.5 lakh more girls get cash benefit

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday launched the third phase of 'Mission Shakti' with an aim to promote safety, respect and self-reliance for women. The latest phase was inaugurated in the presence of Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

This is the flagship programme of the Uttar Pradesh government which was first launched in October last year.

The third phase of the programme will end on December 31. The main schemes that are scheduled to be implemented in this phases are the launch of 'Mission Shakti Kaksha' (classrooms) at all the 59,000 gram panchayat bhawans (village panchayat buildings), formation of one lakh women self-help groups, linking of 1.73 new beneficiaries to destitute women pension scheme, safe city project in divisional headquarters and Gautam Buddh Nagar, posting of women police personnel as beat police officers, construction of pink toilets (for women) in 1,286 police stations, special recruitment for women battalions of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) on 2,982 posts, deployment of women sub-inspectors in urban areas, setting up of creche in all police lines and construction of health club in women's colleges.

In the program, the chief minister also transferred ₹30.12 crore into the bank accounts of 1.5 lakh new beneficiaries under Kanya Sumangala Yojana. With this, the total number of girls who have been benefitted by the scheme will reach 9.36 lakh.

A foundation stone for the courtyard of Veerangana Avantibai Battalion in Badaun was also laid.

On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh government had directed its officials to take a pledge to not discriminate against caste, community, region, religion, and language and work towards unity and harmony of all citizens on the occasion of the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.