India News
india news

Physics, Maths and Chemistry to remain a must for architecture admissions: AICTE

The announcement comes after AICTE earlier removed the mandatory requirement of studying physics, chemistry and mathematics in Class 12 to pursue architecture.
The All India Council for Technical Education (File Photo)
Published on Apr 02, 2022 04:28 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

After removing the mandatory requirement of studying physics, chemistry and mathematics in Class 12 for pursuing architecture, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has said that admission into the discipline will be conducted as per the norms of the Council of Architecture (CoA), an official privy to the development said on Friday.

It means, the mandatory requirement of having physics, chemistry and mathematics in Class 12 for admission to the Bachelor of Architecture course will still be there. “Architecture education has to be taken care of by the Council of Architecture as per the Supreme Court order hence we cannot say what is the requirement ,” said AICTE chairperson Anil Sahasrabuddhe.

The existing norms of the CoA said, “No candidate shall be admitted to architecture course unless he has passed an examination at the end of the 10+2 scheme of examination with at least 50% aggregate marks in physics, chemistry and mathematics....”

“Our committee recommended to remove the mandatory requirement of physics, chemistry and mathematics for admission to architecture,” added Sahasrabuddhe. On March 29, AICTE said there will not be any mandatory subject requirement in Class 12 for admission into architecture, fashion technology, and packaging technology.

Topics
aicte
