PIB debunks viral video claiming missile strike on Delhi airport amid India–Pakistan tensions

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit has debunked a viral video falsely claiming to show a missile attack on Delhi Airport. Security personnel take a round of the arrival area at Terminal 3 of the IGI Airport in view of security concerns due to situations at the border with Pakistan(Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The video, widely circulated on social media, is actually footage of a gas station explosion that occurred in Aden, Yemen, in August 2024. The PIB clarified that the clip has no link to the current India–Pakistan situation.

“An old video is being falsely shared as footage of a missile strike on New Delhi Airport. This video shows a gas station explosion in Aden, Yemen, from August 2024. It has no connection to the current India–Pakistan situation,” PIB Fact Check said in a post on X.

The airport spokesperson also flagged the claims as “false information”. The Delhi airport spokesperson further advised the passengers and the public to rely only on verified official sources for accurate updates.

“We express our strong disapproval of such irresponsible and provocative content. It is advisable to refrain from spreading false information. Passengers and the public are advised to rely only on verified official sources for accurate updates,” the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) spokesperson said.

The Delhi airport has confirmed that operations remain normal despite heightened security, though some flight schedules may be affected and processing times could be longer.

“Delhi Airport operations continue to remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and enhanced security measures as directed by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, some flight schedules may be impacted and security processing times could be longer,” the airport's advisory said.



Passengers have been urged to stay updated through their respective airlines, adhere to hand baggage and check-in luggage guidelines, reach the airport early to accommodate any delays at security checkpoints, and cooperate with staff for smooth facilitation. Flight statuses can be checked via the concerned airline or the official Delhi Airport website.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has announced that 32 airports across northern and western India will remain closed to civilian flights until May 15.

These include Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon, Jammu, Jaisalmer, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra (Gaggal), Keshod, Kishangarh, Kullu Manali (Bhuntar), and Leh.

Also shut for civilian operations are Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Pathankot, Patiala, Porbandar, Rajkot (Hirasar), Sarsawa, Shimla, Srinagar, Thoise, and Uttarlai.