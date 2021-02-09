PIB Fact Check shares list of fake websites, asks citizens to exercise care

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check wing has shared a list of websites which have been marked as fraudulent websites on the occasion of Safer Internet Day. The PIB has advised citizens to steer clear of these websites. The List of websites are shared below.

http://centralexcisegov.in/aboutus.php

https://register-for-your-free-scholarship.blogspot.com/

https://kusmyojna.in/landing/

https://www.kvms.org.in/

https://www.sajks.com/about-us.php

https://register-form-free-tablet.blogspot.com/

https://nragov.online/

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check also tweeted ways in which citizens can safely surf the internet. PIB on several occasions has asked citizens to exercise caution before entering any fraudulent or suspicious websites. PIB had also highlighted earlier that after the beginning of the pandemic there has been a rise in cases where people have been duped by fraudsters while purchasing objects like hand sanitizers, PPE kits and masks.

Along with the PIB, major banks, major telecom companies and government institutions like Employees Provident Fund and the Income Tax Department continually ask citizens to not share confidential information and not receive calls asking for the same.

Here are some tips for internet users which they can follow while surfing the internet -

People are advised to use a secure internet connection while surfing the world wide web

One should be wary of clicking unknown links

Do not download questionable files

Trust official websites

Malicious websites often have sections where links do not function properly, it acts as an indicator that the site could be malicious

At times Google search redirects to a warning message, the address bar will show a page with a cross sign next to an icon of a webpage. It indicates that the website may content malicious content

Keep your firewall and antivirus softwares updated

Malicious sites often have grammatical errors in the text of the webpage, that also acts as an indicator that the website may affect users

