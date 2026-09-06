Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the old boys’ PG building in Satya Niketan was undergoing construction and renovation work when excavation in the basement caused a pillar to shift, ultimately bringing the entire structure crashing down.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Satya Niketan PG building collapse site, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Video Grab)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Gupta, who visited the site as rescue operations continued, said 11 people had been rescued so far and vowed that those responsible for the collapse would not be spared.

"The building was old, and some construction and renovation work was underway. Some kind of excavation was being carried out in the basement, due to which a pillar shifted and the entire building collapsed.

Deep Dive What caused the building collapse in South-West Delhi's Satya Niketan? The collapse was caused by excavation work carried out in the basement of the building, which led to a pillar shifting, resulting in the entire structure crashing down. How many people were affected by the building collapse in Satya Niketan? Approximately 40 to 50 people were believed to be inside the building when it collapsed, with reports indicating that 11 individuals have been rescued and at least two people have died. What actions are being taken against those responsible for the building collapse? Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta vowed that anyone responsible for the collapse, whether the building owner or officials, will face action and will not be spared.

CM Rekha Gupta also visited the site in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan and said 11 people had been rescued so far.

As rescue teams continued their search for those trapped under the debris, Gupta said the building was being used as a paying guest accommodation and warned that those responsible for the collapse would face action.

"I am going to the hospital. We need to understand the condition of all those who have been rescued. I can say this much: whoever is responsible for this, whether it is the building owner or an official, will not be spared.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Follow here for live updates 11 people rescued so far: Delhi CM {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Follow here for live updates 11 people rescued so far: Delhi CM {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"The building was being used as a PG, and children were inside. All agencies are continuously working. Our priority is to save the lives of these children first. The rescue operation will continue in the same manner. All officials are present here, and there will be no shortage of any kind. However, the guilty will not be spared."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, two people were killed in the building collapse near Satya Niketan, authorities said, as rescue operations continued at the site.

“A total of seven people were brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, and one person was brought to Safdarjung Hospital. Of those brought to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, two were declared brought dead,” the AIIMS Trauma Centre said.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local authorities continued rescue operations at the site to determine whether anyone else remained trapped under the debris.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the site to assess the situation and oversee the ongoing search and rescue operations.

(With inputs from ANI)