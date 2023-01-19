Pilot continues to attack Gehlot govt over exam paper leak cases

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday continued to target the Rajasthan government over a string of recruitment exam paper leak cases in the state and also questioned the political appointments of retired bureaucrats instead of party workers.

“The youngsters have high hopes from the people who make policies, laws and run the government. I told yesterday and the day before that students prepare and work hard for such exams, but when incidents of paper leak happen, it hurts…and when it happens again and again, then it hurts everyone,” he said while addressing a Kisan Samelan in Gudha area in Jhunjhunu district.

“I am told that action is being taken against whosoever is caught in the case. But when such incidents are happening again and again, then accountability has to be fixed. Now it is being said that no official or leader is involved… then how the exam papers, which are kept in tijoris (lockers), came in the hands of the children outside… this is magic. It is not possible, someone is responsible,” he added.

Pilot’s remarks came even as Gehlot on Tuesday assured that action was being taken against “kingpins” and “no one will be spared” in such cases.

The former deputy chief minister also questioned the political appointments of retired bureaucrats instead of party workers.

“Political appointments are being given to many people, but those who shed blood and sweat to form the government, their number has to be high (in such appointments),” he said.

He also alleged that it was under his leadership as party president that the Congress performed better in the state.

“In the 2013 elections, the Congress was left with 21 MLAs in the state assembly. In those adverse circumstances, the Congress high command sent me as Congress state president. I tried to connect, gather workers and leaders and we formed the government,” he said.

Leaders in the Gehlot camp did not want to comment on Pilot’s remarks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON