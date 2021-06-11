Pilot likely to meet Priyanka Gandhi as dissent in Rajasthan Congress resurfaces

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is working to address the dissent within the ruling Congress and to fulfil promises made to former Rajasthan chief minister Sachin Pilot, people aware of the matter said. Pilot, who left for Delhi on Friday after participating in a protest related to inflation, is likely to meet her on Sunday, they added.

A Pilot loyalist, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the former deputy chief minister is in touch with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and she has assured him of resolving the issues and asked him to be patient.

The meeting is expected in the backdrop of demands for cabinet expansion and political appointments by Pilot’s loyalists. They have been questioning the delay in addressing the issues even as a panel was setup last year for it.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra played an important role in resolving the political crisis when Pilot rebelled against chief minister Ashok Gehlot last year. Pilot is also expected to meet Rajasthan Congress in charge Ajay Maken and general secretary KC Venugopal, the members of the panel, who are yet to submit their report.

Pilot rejected Bharatiya Janata Party leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s statement that she had spoken to the Congress leader about joining her party. He added Joshi does not have the courage to speak to him. “Rita Bahuguna Joshi said she spoke to Sachin. She might have spoken to Sachin Tendulkar. She does not have courage to speak to me,” Pilot said.

Pilot this week expressed his displeasure over the lack of action even as the committee was formed last year to address the issues he raised against chief minister Ashok Gehlot.

HT has reported the central leadership of the Congress was trying to work out a cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan. Pilot told HT this week the Congress high command has failed to deliver on the promises that were made to him when he along with 18 legislators returned to the party after a month-long rebellion.

In July last year, Pilot and his supporters left Jaipur to camp at a secret location in Haryana, threatening the stability of the Gehlot government. Pilot was removed as Pradesh Congress Committee president, and it was only when the Gandhis intervened and set up a committee under general secretary Ajay Maken that he returned to the fold.

Lawmaker Hemaram Choudhary, who resigned last month, met Pilot on Friday. When asked if Pilot asked him withdraw his resignation that is pending with Speaker CP Joshi, he said, “I did not resign because Pilot asked me to. I resigned listening to my conscience. People can appeal me but it is I who has to make a decision.”

PR Meena, another lawmaker from Pilot camp, said the cabinet expansion and political appointments should be done.

On Thursday, lawmakers Ved Pakash Solanki, Mukesh Bhakar, Vishwendra Singh, Rakesh Pareek, Suresh Modi and Ramniwas Gawriya met Pilot at his residence.