Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:09 IST

Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and three ministers in his camp have been dropped from the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, the Congress announced on Tuesday afternoon after the 42-year-old leader credited with leading the party’s successful campaign in the last elections refused to stand down.

Pilot had stayed away from the Congress legislature meeting in Jaipur on Monday that recommended action against him and other lawmakers of his camp. They had argued that if the party didn’t act against the rebels, it would send a wrong message.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot drove down to Raj Bhavan to make a formal request to the governor to drop Pilot and three ministers from his cabinet as soon as the meeting of lawmakers was over.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala stayed back to make the announcement. The Congress party regrets that deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and some of his supporting MLAs fell into the opposition BJP’s trap to destabilise the Gehlot government, he told the news conference before announcing Pilot’s sacking.

Pilot has also been sacked as Rajasthan Congress chief. He has been replaced by Govind Singh Dotasara, the minister of education and tourism in Gehlot’s cabinet.

Congress lawmaker Ganesh Ghogra has been appointed to head the state’s youth Congress unit.