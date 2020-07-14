e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet

Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet

During a press briefing, party spokesperson Randeep Sujrewala said that the Congress regrets that Pilot, and some of his supporting MLAs, fell trap to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s designs to destabilise the Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

india Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aloke Tikku
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Aloke Tikku
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot.
File photo: Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

Sachin Pilot, the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and three ministers in his camp have been dropped from the Ashok Gehlot cabinet, the Congress announced on Tuesday afternoon after the 42-year-old leader credited with leading the party’s successful campaign in the last elections refused to stand down.

Pilot had stayed away from the Congress legislature meeting in Jaipur on Monday that recommended action against him and other lawmakers of his camp. They had argued that if the party didn’t act against the rebels, it would send a wrong message.

Also read: ‘Unprecedented’ - Pilot supporters’ sharp message on Rajasthan development

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot drove down to Raj Bhavan to make a formal request to the governor to drop Pilot and three ministers from his cabinet as soon as the meeting of lawmakers was over.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala stayed back to make the announcement. The Congress party regrets that deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and some of his supporting MLAs fell into the opposition BJP’s trap to destabilise the Gehlot government, he told the news conference before announcing Pilot’s sacking.

Pilot has also been sacked as Rajasthan Congress chief. He has been replaced by Govind Singh Dotasara, the minister of education and tourism in Gehlot’s cabinet.

Congress lawmaker Ganesh Ghogra has been appointed to head the state’s youth Congress unit.

tags
top news
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
Rajasthan political turmoil: Congress sacks Sachin Pilot, 3 ministers from Gehlot cabinet
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
US backs ASEAN on South China Sea, challenges China’s predatory world view
‘Unprecedented’: Pilot supporters’ sharp message on Rajasthan development
‘Unprecedented’: Pilot supporters’ sharp message on Rajasthan development
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra denies seeking more time to vacate Lutyens’ bungalow
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
Kerala nun rape accused Franco Mulakkal tests positive for coronavirus
LIVE: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 63%, says state govt
LIVE: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 recovery rate at 63%, says state govt
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Knew he wasn’t being his best version: Kirsten on 1st meeting with Kohli
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
Watch: Ayodhya priests condemn Nepal PM Oli’s claims on Lord Ram
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In