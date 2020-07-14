‘Take action against rebels’: Resolution at Rajasthan Congress meet in Jaipur

india

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:41 IST

Congress lawmakers, led by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, on Tuesday asked the party to take action against Sachin Pilot and other rebel legislators who skipped the meeting of the legislature party. They reasoned that if the party does not act against the rebels, it would send a wrong signal and demoralise loyal party workers.

Pilot and a group of his loyalists had absented themselves from Tuesday’s meeting held at a luxury hotel on the outskirts of Jaipur where the legislators have been sequestered. This was the second party meeting that he has skipped in two days. It was also the second meeting that sought action against the rebels.

At yesterday’s meet, Gehlot flaunted his MLAs, said tobe over 100, and smiled and flashed the victory sign for the assembled press, sending a clear signal to his deputy, who made his revolt public and has been camping in Delhi since Saturday.

The tension between the two top leaders in the Rajasthan unit has been on the slow burner since the 2018 assembly elections when Gehlot was handed the chief minister ship and Pilot was made his deputy. The breaking point came when Pilot received summons to appear before the Rajasthan police for questioning in over the alleged attempt to bribe MLAs ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls.