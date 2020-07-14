‘Unprecedented’: Sachin Pilot’s supporters demand action against those who ‘humiliated our leader’

india

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 13:55 IST

The ongoing political battle between Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot intensified on Tuesday.

While the party is standing with Gehlot and even passed a resolution seeking action against the rebels, Pilot’s supporters have said they are fighting to protect their dignity.

In a message circulated by the Pilot camp on WhatsApp, his supporters said “their leader is threatened with notices from the SOG under the charges of sedition and criminal conspiracy”.

Calling it unprecedented in Indian democracy and the Congress party, the supporters further demanded that people who humiliated Pilot should be held responsible.

“We have toiled with sweat and blood for the Congress party. Under the leadership of Shri Sachin Pilot we have made every effort in the past sixyears to strengthen the party and bring it to power in Rajasthan at a time when it had been reduced to an insignificant number in the state assembly,” the WhatsApp post said. It has been signed by cabinet ministers Vishvender Singh and Ramesh Meena, and former speaker Deepender Shekhawat.

Gehlot, meanwhile, removed Pilot, Meena and Singh from the cabinet, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala announced after the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP).

While Pilot held PWD and Panchayat Raj portfolios, Meena was the food and civil supplies minister and Singh the tourism minister. Pilot has also been removed as the chief of Congress’ Rajasthan unit.

The second CLP meeting was held on Tuesday, and Pilot skipped it again. A resolution was passed in the CLP meeting to take action against Pilot and other rebel legislators who did not attend the meeting.

The Congress leaders reasoned that if the party does not act against the rebels, it would send a wrong signal and demoralise loyal party workers.

The face-off between Pilot and Gehlot came to the fore after Rajasthan Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) sent notices to the former and other leaders in connection with alleged attempts to topple Congress government in the state.

The notices stated that the SOG had urged the leaders to provide a suitable date and time for recording their respective statements.

Pilot then left the state along with his 16 MLAs. He has claimed that the Gehlot government is in minority as 30 lawmakers are with him.