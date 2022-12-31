Pilots failing preflight alcohol test more than doubles in 2022: DGCA data

New Delhi: At least 41 pilots failed mandatory alcohol test in 2022, more than double compared to 19 cases reported the year before, according to data maintained by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the aviation regulatory body’s data, accessed by HT, the number of cabin crew failing the preflight breathalyzer (BA) test saw a nearly threefold jump from last year, with 116 positive cases being reported this year as against 39 in 2021.

It is mandatory for both cockpit and cabin crew members to undergo a breathalyzer (BA) test before departure and after arrival of an examination flight to determine the concentration of alcohol in their blood.

Among the 41 pilots who failed the BA test this year, 35 were attached with commercial airlines. Similarly, 15 of the 19 pilots testing positive in 2021 were commercial pilots.

“While the remaining pilots tested positive were nonscheduled operators, five scheduled cockpit and eight cabin crew were reported as ‘missed BA test’,” said an official from the civil aviation ministry, requesting anonymity.

To ensure that pilots flying passengers and air traffic control officials guiding them are not under the influence of hard narcotics, DGCA began a psychoactive test of flight crew and air traffic controllers (ATCO) from this year.

According to the data, five aviation personnel — three pilots and two air traffic controllers — failed the drugs test.

“A total of eight aviation personnel had tested positive in the first round. However, three of them tested negative when the samples were sent to the US for the confirmatory test report,” a DGCA official said, also declining to be named.

Aviation experts said such cases could be brought down if the regulatory body started treating them as criminal offence.

“According to the civil aviation rules (CAR), the crew’s licence is suspended only when he/she tests positive a third time and is off the roster for three months for the first two times,” said an industry expert.

Aviation safety expert Mohan Ranganathan said, “These cases can only be brought under control when they are treated as a criminal offence and action is taken for the first time itself.”

