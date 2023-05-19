'Pin drop silence on why Kiren Rijiju removed': Cong, BJP war of words

A war of words broke out between the Congress and the BJP spokespersons on social media after Kiren Rijiju was removed from the law ministry on Thursday as the Congress questioned the silence over the issue at a time when BJP showed more interest in Congress naming its Karnataka CM. "What went wrong? Did the loudmouth put executive and judiciary at warpath? Given his habitual lying and penchant for distorting history, heading the Rs2 troll ministry would have been a good option as well!" Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate tweeted.

Kiren Rijiju has been removed as the law minister in a sudden move on Thursday.

Kiren Rijiju has been at the centre of disagreement with the judges as he made several controversial statements like some retired judges are part of 'anti-India' gang etc. Rijiju has been given earth sciences ministry while Arjun Ram Meghwal is the new law minister. Meghwal has been appointed as the minister of state but with independent charge.

Congress leader and advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said getting an MoS for the ministry and not a full-time law minister shows sheer inefficiency of the government. "The party that claims to be the largest party on the planet is even unable to fine a full time law minister. This does not only reflect the lack of talent in the treasury bench, but also sheer inefficiency of the govt," Singhvi commented.

BJP's Amit Malviya hit back saying this is "rich" coming from someone who works under Rahul Gandhi. "This is rich, coming from someone who has chosen to work under the ‘leadership’ of Rahul Gandhi, who the Congress has tried launching and relaunching, without any success, for the last 20 years… It is a different matter, that he now stands disqualified, thanks to some great legal counsel…It is obvious that lack of leadership has scared the collective conscience of Congress," Malviya tweeted.

"Not law, now Minister for Earth Sciences. It is not easy to understand the science behind the laws. Now (he) will try to grapple with the laws of science. Good luck my friend!" senior advocate Kapil Sibal tweeted.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi.