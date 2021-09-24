Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Planned disruptions not good in parliamentary democracy: Om Birla as Karnataka Congress boycotts special address
india news

Planned disruptions not good in parliamentary democracy: Om Birla as Karnataka Congress boycotts special address

Om Birla, during his speech, remarked that ‘disruption of proceedings in a planned manner is not good anywhere’ and maintained that ‘courtesy and mutual respect must be maintained during protests’
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 11:51 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla being felicitated by Karnataka Assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Council Chairman Basavaraj Shivalingappa Horatti during his special address to the joint session of the Karnataka Assembly, in Bengaluru on Friday. Congress boycotted the address. (PTI)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that planned disruptions are not good in parliamentary democracy after the Congress legislators decided to boycott his special address to a joint session of the Karnataka legislature.

State Congress president DK Shivakumar questioned, “Why the Speaker wants to talk about democracy in Karnataka assembly? If he wants to talk about democracy, he should do it in Parliament.”

Shivakumar also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government set a “bad precedent” by calling the Lok Sabha Speaker to the assembly. “Vidhana Soudha (the assembly) shouldn’t have been used for a political angle,” he said and justified the boycott saying except the President and governor, no one else has ever addressed the assembly.

Birla, during his speech, remarked that “disruption of proceedings in a planned manner is not good anywhere” and maintained that “courtesy and mutual respect must be maintained during protests.”

Addressing the issue of disruption of proceedings and disorderly conduct, Birla said, “As public representatives are directly connected to the people and understand their wants, issues and difficulties, their active participation in the legislative process is required. For this, they must ensure that the valuable time of the Assembly is not wasted due to disruption.”

RELATED STORIES

The Speaker’s comments were also seen by many in the backdrop of the continuous protests during the monsoon session of Parliament. The Lok Sabha could use only 23% of its time due to disruptions in that session.

Birla said once again there is a need for wide-ranging discussions to maintain discipline, decorum and dignity in state legislatures.

While he maintained that “differences and debates are the defining feature of our democratic system”, he emphasised that protest must be dignified and remain within parliamentary norms.

Birla was addressing a special joint session of the Karnataka legislature on the last day of the monsoon session.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Stronger, closer, tighter’: US heralds new India paradigm

Defence ministry inks 22,000-cr deal with Airbus for 56 C-295 medium transport aircraft

Former MLA booked for derogatory comments against Kerala Health Minister

24-year-old from Bihar tops UPSC civil services exam
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP