'Juice transfused, not platelets': UP hospital sealed as Dengue patient dies

A private hospital in Prayagraj was sealed on Thursday for allegedly transfusing fruit juice instead of blood platelets to a dengue patient who later died, police said. The family of the deceased alleged that the patient, Pradeep Pandey, was transfused with mosambi juice and chemicals in a platelets bag. After the patient's condition deteriorated, he was shifted to another hospital where he died, according to officials.

After a video of the alleged incident went viral on social media, the district administration sealed the hospital at the direction of Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

"Taking cognisance of the viral video at the hospital where a dengue patient was transfused with sweet lemon juice instead of platelets, on my directive the hospital was sealed and the platelet packets have been sent for testing," Pathak said in a tweet.

"If found guilty, strict action will be taken against the hospital," he added.

No FIR has been registered at the local police station, reported PTI.

Dr Nanak Saran, chief medical officer, Prayagraj, told reporters that the content of the platelets bag cannot be ascertained through naked eyes and can only be clear after a forensic probe. Saran said that a detailed investigation is underway and a preliminary report is expected soon.

The owner of the private hospital claimed that the platelets were brought from a different medical facility and the patient had a reaction after three units were transfused, according to PTI.

Saurabh Mishra, the owner of the hospital, said that since the patient's platelets level dropped to 17,000, his relatives were asked to arrange blood platelets for him.

"They brought five units of platelets from SRN Hospital. After transfusion of three units, the patient had a reaction. So we stopped it," he said.

Mishra said that the platelets should be examined and their origin should be traced because they had the sticker of SRN hospital on them.

District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, said, "An inquiry is underway and the platelets will also be tested."

(With PTI inputs)

