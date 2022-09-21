Home / India News / Plea filed in Kerala high court against Bharat Jodo Yatra over traffic woes

Plea filed in Kerala high court against Bharat Jodo Yatra over traffic woes

Published on Sep 21, 2022 12:32 AM IST

Claiming that huge expenses are going into the Yatra’s security arrangement and hundreds of policemen are stationed on the roads, the petitioner demanded that the Congress must foot the bill rather than paying it from tax payers’ money

The petition, filed by an advocate, has sought direction from the Kerala high court to regulate the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (HT Archives)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

A petition was filed in the Kerala high court on Tuesday seeking an intervention to end traffic woes during the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by senior leader Rahul Gandhi, which entered Kerala on September 11 and will last for 18 days.

The petition, filed by advocate K Vijayan, has sought direction from the court to regulate the Yatra by permitting it to occupy only one half of the road so as to allow free movement of traffic on the other.

In the plea, Vijayan contended that the national highway was closed for hours at length for the Yatra, causing trouble to daily commuters.

Claiming that huge expenses are going into the Yatra’s security arrangement and hundreds of policemen are stationed on the roads, the petitioner demanded that the Congress party must foot the bill rather than paying it from tax payers’ money.

Vijayan also stated that the Yatra is in violation of the Kerala Public Ways Act 2011, which deals with offences relating to obstruction on public roads. The court is expected to take up the plea on Thursday.

The thirteenth day of the Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Cherthala on Tuesday. The Rahul Gandhi-led Yatra will continue for 15 kilometres until Kuthiyathodu in Alappuzha. The campsite on Tuesday is in Kochi district.

“Like the last few days, the 13th day of #BharatJodoYatra also started around 6:30 in the morning. In the morning session of the padayatra today, Indian travellers will walk 15 km from Cherthala to Kuthiyathodu in the Alappuzha district. Tonight’s camp will be organized in Kochi district,” tweeted Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Reacting to the plea, Congress leader Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, said organisers will ensure the traffic will not be disrupted and at some places policemen cordoned off roads citing security reasons. He said in all 12 states and 2 UTs where yatra will be covering in next 157 days the party has taken prior permission.

(With agency inputs)

