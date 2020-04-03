e-paper
Plea in Supreme Court to restore 4G services in J-K

The petitioner challenged the order issued by the J&K administration on March 26 restricting internet speed in mobile data to 2G.

india Updated: Apr 03, 2020 07:26 IST
New Delhi
Plea in Supreme Court to restore 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir
Plea in Supreme Court to restore 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir(HT File Photo)
         

Patients, doctors, and general public of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) are unable to access latest information, guidelines, advisories and restrictions about COVID- 19 because of restrictions on mobile internet speed to 2G, a plea filed before Supreme Court by an NGO. The petitioner challenged the order issued by the J&K administration on March 26 restricting internet speed in mobile data to 2G and prayed that 4G internet services be restored in the Union Territory of J&K. Slow internet speed renders telemedicine or online video consultation impossible, it said.

