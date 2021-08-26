Plea moved for impounding passport of IIT Guwahati student accused of rape

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati student, who was allegedly raped by a fellow student in March this year, has sought the impounding of the passport of the accused after he was granted bail by the Gauhati high court this month. The woman filed an application in this regard on Wednesday in the additional district and sessions court in Kamrup Rural district, which is hearing the case. The court accepted the application and will take up the matter on September 1 when the hearing for framing of charges will take place.

Despite agreeing that there is a prima facie case of rape, Justice Ajit Borthakur of the high court on August 13 granted the accused bail. The judge said both the accused and the accuser are “future assets” and “talented students” while granting the bail. He added there was no possibility of the accused tampering with the evidence. Borthakur directed the accused against leaving the jurisdiction of the lower court without its prior written permission.

In her application in the trial court, the woman said if the accused seeks permission to leave the jurisdiction, she may also be heard. And if the court grants the accused permission, his passport should be impounded.

“There is every likelihood of the accused thwarting justice by fleeing the borders of this country,” said the application, which HT has seen. It added that if the accused is granted permission, he might jump bail and leave India as both his parents are financially sound.

As per the charge sheet in the case, the accused allegedly raped the woman on March 28 after she lost her consciousness after she was forcibly given alcohol.