'Please do not edit Mamata’s picture like…': BJP's jibe ahead of Opposition meet in Bengaluru

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday took a jibe at the West Bengal archrivals CPI(M) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) ahead of the key opposition meeting in Bengaluru, triggering a political slugfest. Posting a purported clip from CPI(M)'s mouthpiece ‘Ganashakti’, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul asked the Left party not to ‘remove’ its rival TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s picture after the opposition meeting.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other dignitaries during a press briefing after the conclusion of the Opposition leaders' meeting, in Patna.(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ganashakti, the mouthpiece of CPI(M)'s West Bengal unit, which is now run by a trust purportedly did not feature Banerjee's picture after the first opposition meeting which was held in Patna on June 23.

Sharing the front page of the CPI(M) mouthpiece, Paul said, “Why is @MamataOfficial ‘s picture MISSING after PATNA meeting?? Why do you need to hide her GANASHAKTI picture from your comrades?”

She further asked what will be CPI(M)’s stand after the dinner hosted by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru.

“@cpimspeak says MAMATA has blood. What is your stand after tonight’s DINNER COMRADE?? Will you still say your alliance partner TMC is DEMOCRATIC??” she added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In another tweet, Paul said she wanted to see a picture of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee having dinner in Bengaluru on the front page of ‘Ganashakti’ tomorrow.

“Please do not edit Mamata’s picture like you did after Patna meeting,” she added.

Targeting Congress and TMC, Paul asked whether Sonia Gandhi will question Mamata Banerjee over the violence during the recently concluded panchayat polls.

CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Md Salim shot back with an old picture of Mamata Banerjee and the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi and captioned it “greetings after Gujarat genocide,” in an obvious reference to the 2002 communal riots.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He posted another picture of Mamata Banerjee with senior BJP leader Amit Shah, saying “Latest at Nabanna. Reviewing resurgence of Left.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON