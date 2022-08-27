'Pleased to inform' promoter has died, firm says in BSE filing. Twitter on a roll

A Rajasthan-based firm recently disgraced itself by declaring in a corporate filing that it was "pleased" to announce the death of its promoter.

AK Spintex, a textile manufacturer firm, made a mistake in its application to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday. The story went viral on social media after a Twitter user, named Dukhi Aatma, uploaded a snapshot of the notification in which the error was made.

"Dear investors, the world is a cruel place once you are gone. See how company secretaries using old template/wrong template changes the meaning," the user wrote while sharing the post.

"Can something be done to correct the issue," he further said in the tweet.

The text of the notice reads, "We are pleased to inform that promoter of our company Smt. Saroj Devi Chhabra holding 4,41,000 Shares (8.76%) is no more in this world. You are requested to please take on record the above said information of the company for your reference and further do the needful."

The notice was signed by Ashish Bagrecha, AK Spintex's company secretary and compliance officer.

Twitter users started trolling the company as the post started gaining traction. "He might made a mistake with "regret to inform" but how he made so serious mistake?? RIP," wrote a user.

Another said, "Perhaps AK Spintex should consider reducing the workload on Mr. Ashish Kumar Bagrecha."

Another offered the company a lesson on subtlety. "I would suggest a bit of subtle language to hide their intentions," the user wrote.

