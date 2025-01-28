‘Pleased’: UP CM Yogi Adityanath's ‘appeasement’ dig at Akhilesh Yadav over Mahakumbh dip

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath launched a veiled attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday, saying that even those infamous for their politics of appeasement are now taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh. Yogi Adityanath took a veiled dig at Akhilesh Yadav.(HT/ANI)

He also said that the growing participation of people from diverse political ideologies in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj demonstrates the ‘enduring influence of Sanatan Dharma.’.

"I am pleased that those who once disrespected India's faith and were infamous for their appeasement politics are now eager to take a dip at the holy Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati to seek 'Punya' (virtue)," Adityanath said at a Times Now Navbharat event.

Asked if opposition leaders joining the Mahakumbh is a victory for Sanatan Dharma, Adityanath said, "This is not a question of victory or defeat. It is a testament to the eternal presence and power of Sanatan Dharma, which continues to thrive and inspire."

He, however, added that "to expect that those who have never respected the faith of India will respect the faith in Sanatan Dharma will be a mistake".

Adityanath's remarks came after Yadav took a dip at the Sangam on Sunday. The SP chief also advised BJP leaders to visit the Mahakumbh with "sahanshilta" (patience).

SP workers have installed the statue of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Sangam. Akhilesh Yadav had garlanded his father's statue after taking a bath at the Sangam.

Yogi Adityanath says faith and development go hand in hand in UP

Yogi Adityanath expressed optimism that this Mahakumbh would be remembered as a confluence of faith and modernity, leaving an indelible mark on the state's cultural and spiritual identity.

"When this Mahakumbh concludes on Mahashivratri (February 26), it will symbolise a new Uttar Pradesh, where faith and development go hand in hand," he said.

He credited the success of the Mahakumbh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the collective efforts of the people of Uttar Pradesh.

"This unparalleled event reflects not just India's faith but also showcases our cultural pride to the world," Adityanath said.

Highlighting the massive turnout, he shared that in the last 15 days, more than 16 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Mahakumbh.

"By the conclusion of the Kumbh on February 26, the number is expected to surpass the population of the third-largest country in the world," the chief minister said.

The chief minister also lauded the people of Prayagraj and Uttar Pradesh for showcasing the state's productivity, culture and unity on such a grand stage.