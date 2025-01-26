Mahakumbh a symbol of faith, not politics: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, after taking a holy dip at the Sangam, emphasised the Mahakumbh’s message of brotherhood, peace, and harmony. He expressed hope that goodwill and tolerance would prevail. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav bathing at Sangam on Sunday (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

Recalling the Mahakumbh held during the Samajwadi Party’s tenure 12 years ago, Yadav mentioned the limited resources available at the time. He also highlighted studies, including one by Harvard University, documenting the origins of the Kumbh Mela dating back to King Harshavardhan’s era, though its roots likely go even deeper.

In response to BJP’s claims about the grandeur of the current Mahakumbh, Yadav remarked, “I urge BJP leaders to bathe with tolerance. People come here for charity and salvation, not for water sports.” He stressed that the Mahakumbh is a sacred gathering where people arrive out of personal faith, without formal invitations.

Yadav revealed he had taken 11 dips in the Sangam, adding, “On Republic Day, I had the privilege of taking 11 holy dips as per tradition. Let us pledge for harmony, goodwill, and tolerance.”

Later, he visited Sector 16 in the tent city to garland the statue of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the camp of the Mulayam Singh Yadav Smriti Sewa Sansthan.

Arriving in Prayagraj with his son Arjun Yadav around 11 am, Yadav was escorted to the VIP ghat under tight security, where he performed the ritual bath in the chilly waters of the Sangam.

Notably, Akhilesh Yadav has previously criticised chief minister Yogi Adityanath for politicising the religious event, maintaining his stance on keeping the mela free from political agendas.