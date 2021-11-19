Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Pleasing that Kartapur corridor has reopened': PM Modi in address to the nation
‘Pleasing that Kartapur corridor has reopened’: PM Modi in address to the nation

The over four-kilometre long Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.
PM Modi addressing the nation on Friday.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 09:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor, which connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan to the border with India. It was reopened on Wednesday, and a 28-member jatha (group) was the first from India to visit the holy Sikh shrine.

Addressing the nation on Guru Nanak's birthday, PM Modi said he is pleased at the reopening of the visa-free corridor.

"I extend my greetings to all on the occasion of Dev Deepawali and Prakash Parv. It is pleasing that Kartarpur Corridor has re-opened after a gap of 1.5 years," PM Modi said.

Earlier taking to Twitter, PM Modi had said that Guru Nanak Dev's vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires the countrymen.

"On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's emphasis on serving others is also very motivating," tweeted PM Modi.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and some of his cabinet ministers on Thursday offered prayers at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, travelling there through the visa-free Kartarpur corridor.

“I am very happy to come here. I have received immense love from Punjabis, Pakistanis and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and I am highly indebted for this,” Channi said after reaching the shrine.

He told pilgrims there that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has shown a big heart, and built the "beautiful complex with love and dedication".


