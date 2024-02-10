‘17th Lok Sabha has been a game-changer’: PM Modi

The 17th Lok Sabha ushered in many “game-changer reforms” that laid a strong foundation of 21st century India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the House on Saturday in his last parliamentary speech before the general elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha on Saturday. (ANI)

The PM announced that the dream of a terror-free India would be fulfilled, pitched for minimal government interference in people’s daily lives, and hoped for 100% productivity in the 18th Lok Sabha.

Speaking on the last day of the budget session, Modi said the people of India would continue to “bless” the outgoing Lok Sabha for its efforts.

“Reform, Perform and Transform has been the mantra for the past five years. This Lok Sabha passed many game-changer reforms and the strong foundation of 21st century India can be seen in those reforms. The country has progressed at a faster pace,” Modi said, highlighting the various feats achieved in the 17th Lok Sabha.

The Prime Minister announced that things for which generations had waited were fulfilled in this Lok Sabha.

“We can say with great satisfaction that many things for which generations used to wait were accomplished through the 17th Lok Sabha.” He maintained that after the abrogation of Article 370, “full splendour of the Constitution was manifested” and the Constitution makers had blessed the lawmakers.

The PM said while social justice is reaching the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the government will fulfil the dream of making India free of terror. Talking about the scourge of terrorism, the Prime Minister said many important people lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir and the land was strewn with blood.

“The stringent laws that were made by the House have strengthened the war against terrorism. This has improved the confidence of those who are fighting against terrorism and we will also fulfil the dream of a terror-free India,” the PM said.

Modi spoke about the landmark laws and pitched for minimum interference of the government in the daily lives of people. Talking about the removal of thousands of compliances — including one that could punish company heads if office toilets didn’t get a fresh coat of paint every six months — the PM said, “The 17th Lok Sabha played an important role in economic reforms. Thousands of compliances were a burden. We have freed people from those burdens.”

“The faster the government goes out of the lives of the people, the better it is for democracy. Why should the government interfere in the daily lives of people. The government will always be available for those who are in need. Our aim is to create a democracy where the government has minimum presence in daily lives,” the PM said, adding that the Jan Vishwas bill has decriminalised 180 laws in order to empower people.

Modi mentioned that during the biggest crisis of the century — the Covid-19 pandemic — when the entire humanity suffered and lives were uncertain, the House sat and continued to work for the country.

“It was even difficult to leave the House. But the House sat and worked for the country. During those days, all MPs agreed to give up their MPLAD funds and 30% of their salary willingly. It gave confidence to the people,” he added.

The PM mentioned the shift to the new Parliament building, celebration of 75 years of both Independence and the Constitution, the placement of the Sengol, landmark bills such as triple talaq and the women’s reservation bill and also quipped that the Parliament canteen now has a common rate for everyone.

Speaking on the significance of Amrit Kaal or the next 25 years for the nation, Modi spoke about Mahatma Gandhi’s Salt Satyagraha in 1930 and the Swadeshi movement and said, “These events may have been insignificant at the time of inception but set the foundations for the next 25 years, leading to India’s independence in 1947.”

A similar feeling has developed in India and “every person has taken the resolve to make India a developed nation by 2047,” the PM added.

Effusively praising Speaker Om Birla for far-reaching changes in Parliament, Modi said, “You have connected lakhs of students with India’s democratic heritage, the Parliament library and its treasure trove of knowledge. You brought new technology and made Parliament paperless.”

The PM announced that the 17th Lok Sabha had 97% productivity but announced that, “We will resolve to work for more than 100% productivity in the next Lok Sabha.”

On the final day of the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha, Modi said, “The journey of India’s democracy is everlasting and the nation has its purpose to serve the entire humanity.” Talking about the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, he said, “Elections are a natural and essential dimension of democracy. I am confident that the elections will be in accordance with the glory of our democracy.”

The Prime Minister said that the resolution passed in Parliament about the Ram Temple “will give constitutional powers to the future generations of the country to take pride in its heritage”.

He maintained the resolution comprises “Samvedna” (sensitivity), “Sankalp” (resolution) and “Sahanubhuti” (sympathy) along with the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

“Parliament will continue to inspire its members as it leaves behind a legacy for future generations and work to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of future generations with the collective effort of all its members. The motion on Ram Mandir passed by the House will give the coming generations the constitutional power to be proud of the values of the country,” Modi said.