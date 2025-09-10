Dharamshala/Amritsar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced an immediate relief of ₹1,500 crore for Himachal Pradesh and ₹1,600-crore financial assistance for Punjab after reviewing the flood situation and damages during his day-long visit to the two rain-ravaged northern states. PM announces ₹ 3.1K-crore aid for flood-hit Himachal, Punjab

The PM, who conducted an aerial survey of affected areas in both states, also announced ex gratia of ₹2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the seriously injured in the floods and natural calamity.

Holding a meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra to review the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assess the damage earlier in the day, Modi assured all help for restoration and rebuilding of infrastructure in the affected areas.

“Chaired a review meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, MPs, leaders and other officials. My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones due to the floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh. Centre will work closely with the State Government to overcome this challenge,” Modi said in a post on X, sharing photos of the meeting.

Besides Sukhu, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, several BJP leaders, affected families and people engaged in rescue services were also present in the Kangra meeting.

The financial assistance of ₹1,500 crore to the Himalayan state will be the advance release of the second instalment of SDRF and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. Modi asked for a multi-dimensional view to be taken to get the entire region and people back on its feet. These would be done through multiple ways, like rebuilding homes through PM Awas Yojana, restoration of national highways, rebuilding schools, provision of relief under PMNRF along with release of mini kits for livestock.

The PM also met families affected by the calamity and among them was 11-month-old Nitika, whose parents and grandmother were swept away in a cloudburst on the night of June 30 in Mandi. A photograph of Modi holding the toddler was widely circulated on social media.

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of ₹4,122 crore due to cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides triggered by heavy rains from June 20 to September 8 and 370 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state, according to the state emergency operation centre.

“Our initial estimate of the damage from the disaster so far is approximately ₹5,000 crore, which could increase to ₹10,000-12000 crore. As immediate relief, the Prime Minister has announced assistance of ₹1,500 crore. Now, it remains to be seen whether this ₹1,500 crore will come under special relief package or remain scheme-based,” Sukhu said in a post in Hindi on X.

From Himachal Pradesh, Modi landed in Gurdaspur, one of the worst-hit districts in Punjab — which is battling its worst deluge since 1988 —, after conducting the aerial survey. He met flood-affected people as well as teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Modi announced the ₹1,600-crore assistance for Punjab in addition to the ₹12,000 crore already in the state’s kitty. He also chaired an official meeting in Gurdaspur with officials and elected representatives and reviewed the relief and rehabilitation measures undertaken as well as assessed the damage.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present in the meeting.

“Met families affected by the severe floods in Punjab. We are working with urgency to provide relief and extend all possible support to every person who has suffered due to the floods. We are committed to extending all possible help to everyone, including farmers, whose well-being is of paramount importance to us,” Modi said in another post on X.

Punjab is facing its work floods in four decades, triggered by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and heavy rainfall that has affected 387,000 people across 2,064 villages. At least 51 people have been killed in rain-related incidents while crops on 185,000 hectares have been damaged so far. The AAP-led state government has estimated a loss of over ₹13,000 crore due to floods.

AAP Punjab unit chief Aman Arora described the package announced by the PM as “grossly insufficient” and nothing more than a “superficial gesture,” while state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring called it “miserably meagre” and said it left everyone disillusioned.