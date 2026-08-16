Union minister of parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday hit out at opposition parties over their criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Maoist mentality" remarks, insisting that the PM did not refer to opposition leaders as ‘dimagi naxal', or people with a Naxal mindset.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that “Dimagi Naxals” need to be identified and “isolated”. (PTI File)

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In a post on the social media platform X, Rijiju shared a list, he said, was the one PM Modi was referring to in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Saturday.

"PM @narendramodi ji didn't say opposition leaders as Dimagi Naxals. Only following are Dimagi Naxals: 1. Who support Maoists and reject Indian Constitution. 2. Who stand with separatists & support Article 370. 4. Who want to cut chicken neck to separate North-East from India," Rijiju wrote.

Deep Dive What did PM Modi mean by 'dimagi naxals' in his Independence Day speech? PM Modi referred to 'dimagi naxals' as individuals with a Maoist mindset influencing society and the youth, emphasizing the need to identify and isolate them for a developed India. Why did Kiren Rijiju defend PM Modi's remarks on 'dimagi naxals'? Kiren Rijiju defended PM Modi by asserting that the PM was not labeling opposition leaders as 'dimagi naxals', but rather defining those who support separatism and reject the Indian Constitution. How did opposition leaders respond to PM Modi's 'dimagi naxals' remarks? Opposition leaders criticized PM Modi's remarks as hollow political rhetoric, with some, like P Chidambaram, expressing pride in being called 'dimagi naxals', while others argued it signifies desperation from the government.

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{{^usCountry}} Rijiju's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that “dimagi naxals” need to be identified and “isolated”. His remarks had caused an uproar in the opposition. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rijiju's remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that “dimagi naxals” need to be identified and “isolated”. His remarks had caused an uproar in the opposition. {{/usCountry}}

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Earlier on Sunday, Congress leader P Chidambaram, pointing at PM Modi's speech, wrote in a post on X that he was "proud to be a Dimagi Naxal."

What PM Modi said

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In his address, PM Narendra Modi emphasised that while the Naxals who took up arms in the jungle have been eliminated, there are also 'dimagi naxals', who are in various parts of the country and need to be "identified and isolated" so the youth of the country can be brought together for a developed India.

"For years, people with Maoist thinking were there in public life, even in government committees; this thinking had affected various institutions and initiatives. My dear countrymen, we have been able to curb and free the country from 'hathariya naxal' (armed naxal),” PM Modi said.

“Even if these naxals are gone, the 'dimagi naxal' (people with naxal thinking), are looking for an opportunity, looking to see ways of violence, and trying to drag the country down a wrong path. We need to identify these dimagi naxal, isolate them, and bring the youth together for a developed country," he added.

The blowback

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Following the Red Fort address, Congress slammed PM Modi over the remarks, dismissing his warnings against "dimagi naxals" (ideological Naxals) as hollow political rhetoric.

Reacting to the PM's remarks, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the term carries no real substance, drawing a parallel to previous debates surrounding the phrase "urban naxal".

"Two or three years ago, he (PM Modi) called his political opponents 'Urban Naxals'; at that time, the question arose in Parliament as to what the definition of 'Urban Naxal' was. The Home Minister replied that there is no such thing as an 'Urban Naxal,' nor is there any definition for it. Today, the Prime Minister is using the term 'Mental Naxal' (ideological Naxal) for his political opponents from the Red Fort," Jairam Ramesh alleged.

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Ramesh further alleged that the central government routinely vilifies its critics before eventually adopting the very policies they advocate.

"The reality is that he eventually accepts the issues and demands raised by the very people he labels as 'Urban Naxals.' He had dismissed the idea of a caste census as 'Urban Naxal' thinking, yet a year ago, he announced a caste-based census. First, you make derogatory remarks--calling them 'Urban Naxals' or 'Mental Naxals'--but later, you accept the very demands your political opponents were making... Even after 12 years, there was nothing new in his political speech," the Congress leader said.