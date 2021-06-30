PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Follow these steps to check list, installment status and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 14 released ₹19,000 crore as the 8th installment as part of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KSNY). This amount is aimed at benefiting 9.5 crore beneficiaries. The PM-KSNY was launched in 2019 and under this programme ₹6,000 every year is provided to small and marginalised farmers as financial support.

The money is credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers. The Centre has so far given eight installments to the farmers. The amount reaches the farmers in three installments of ₹2,000 every four months. The government has earlier expressed that it wants to bring 125 million farmers under the ambit of this scheme. Farmers have to apply for the benefit and they are required to submit citizenship certificates, landholding papers, Aadhaar card and bank account details to be a part of this scheme.

Here is how beneficiaries can check the PM-KSNY installment and status via the website:

Visit the official website of PM-KSNY

Hover over to the ‘Farmers Corner Section’ and tap on ‘Beneficiary Status’ option.

This option allows the farmers to check their application status and contains the farmer's name and the amount credited to the bank account.

Enter Aadhaar number, mobile number or account number in the next page

Click on ‘Get Data’

