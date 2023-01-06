Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Indian Army deploys its largest women contingent of peacekeepers at a UN mission; PM says 'Proud to see this'

Published on Jan 06, 2023 06:12 PM IST

India is set to deploy a platoon of women peacekeepers in Sudan's Abyei region as part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISFA), on Friday.(Indian Army Twitter)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness on Friday at the Indian Army deploying its largest contingent of women peacekeepers at a UN mission.

He was replying to an Army tweet that said: "Indian Army deploys its largest contingent of women peacekeepers in United Nations mission at Abyei, UNISFA. The team will provide relief and assistance to women and children in one of the highly operational and challenging terrain conditions under the UN flag."

