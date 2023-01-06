Home / India News / Indian Army deploys its largest women contingent of peacekeepers at a UN mission; PM says 'Proud to see this'

Indian Army deploys its largest women contingent of peacekeepers at a UN mission; PM says 'Proud to see this'

india news
Published on Jan 06, 2023 06:12 PM IST

"Proud to see this. India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. The participation by our Nari Shakti (women power) is even more gladdening," the prime minister said in a tweet.

India is set to deploy a platoon of women peacekeepers in Sudan's Abyei region as part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISFA), on Friday.(Indian Army Twitter)
India is set to deploy a platoon of women peacekeepers in Sudan's Abyei region as part of the Indian Battalion in the United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISFA), on Friday.(Indian Army Twitter)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness on Friday at the Indian Army deploying its largest contingent of women peacekeepers at a UN mission.

Also Read| Meet Capt Shiva Chouhan: First woman officer to be deployed in Siachen

"Proud to see this. India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. The participation by our Nari Shakti (women power) is even more gladdening," the prime minister said in a tweet.

He was replying to an Army tweet that said: "Indian Army deploys its largest contingent of women peacekeepers in United Nations mission at Abyei, UNISFA. The team will provide relief and assistance to women and children in one of the highly operational and challenging terrain conditions under the UN flag."

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indian army united nations
indian army united nations

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out