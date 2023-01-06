Indian Army deploys its largest women contingent of peacekeepers at a UN mission; PM says 'Proud to see this'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed happiness on Friday at the Indian Army deploying its largest contingent of women peacekeepers at a UN mission.

"Proud to see this. India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. The participation by our Nari Shakti (women power) is even more gladdening," the prime minister said in a tweet.

He was replying to an Army tweet that said: "Indian Army deploys its largest contingent of women peacekeepers in United Nations mission at Abyei, UNISFA. The team will provide relief and assistance to women and children in one of the highly operational and challenging terrain conditions under the UN flag."