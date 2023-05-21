Home / India News / Ceremonial welcome to ‘Little India’ announcement: 'Rare' honours for PM Modi on 3-nation tour

Ceremonial welcome to ‘Little India’ announcement: 'Rare' honours for PM Modi on 3-nation tour

ANI |
May 21, 2023 09:23 AM IST

PM Modi 3-nation tour: The PM of Papua New Guinea will come to receive PM Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the country.

On his three-nation visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to receive many 'rare' honours which make the trip even more special.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

Read here: China was the elephant in the room in Quad summit in Hiroshima

Currently, PM Modi is in Japan's Hiroshima to attend the Group of Seven or G7 Summit. And surprisingly, India is getting back-to-back invitations for the G7 summits.

After Japan, PM Modi will travel to Papua New Guinea, which is his first tour, as well as the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to the Indo-Pacific country.

Today, the PM of Papua New Guinea will come to receive PM Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the country.

Normally, Papua New Guinea doesn't give a ceremonial welcome for any leader coming after sunset. But the nation is set to make a special exception for PM Modi, and a fully studded ceremonial welcome will be given to him.

During his Papua New Guinea visit, PM Modi will co-chair the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) on Monday. Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape will also be there.

The FIPIC Summit will see participation from leaders of 14 countries. Normally all of them rarely converge together due to connectivity and other issues.

FIPIC had been launched during PM Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014.

Read here: Modi unveils 10-point call to action at outreach session of G7

Apart from the FIPIC engagements, PM Modi will also have bilateral interactions with Papua New Guinea Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister Marape and some of the other PIC Leaders participating in the Summit.

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi will also interact with the Indian community at a special event in Sydney along with the Australian PM.

The Harris Park area in Parramatta will be also known as 'Little India'. This will be also announced during PM's community event.

Read here: US president Joe Biden asked PM Modi for an autograph? What report claimed

According to the Australian government website, Harris Park is home to a large Indian community and is well established as a unique destination for Indian cuisine, Indian owned and operated small to medium businesses. As a result, the area is informally referred to as 'Little India'. (ANI)

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
g7 summit papua new guinea pm modi japan australia + 3 more
g7 summit papua new guinea pm modi japan australia + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out