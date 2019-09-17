PM Modi 69th Birthday: Greetings pour in for PM Modi as he turns 69

india

Greetings started pouring in for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday since morning, as he turned 69 on Tuesday.

Several Union ministers, vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee were among those who wished Prime Minister Modi his birthday.

“Heartiest congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is country’s most popular leader and symbol of strong will power, decisive leadership and tireless labour. Indian has attained an identity as a strong, secure and credible nation under your leadership,” home minister Amit Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Greetings and warm wishes to PM Shri @narendramodi on his birthday. He has been instrumental in building and strengthening India’s position in the comity of nations. His visionary leadership has helped India in scaling new heights of glory. I pray for his good health & long life.”

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted her wishes on PM Modi’s birthday.

“On your birthday @PMOIndia @narendramodi my prayers for your long & healthy life. Inspired by your untiring efforts to serve our nation.Your dedication, eye for detail & perseverance to make India realise its true potential are the hallmark of your leadership. Many happy returns (sic),” Sitharaman wrote on Twitter.

So did vice-president N Venkaiah Naidu.

“Warm Birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Bhai Modi .The nation is making steady progress under his able leadership (sic),” Naidu said.

“India has earned global recognition for the transformative reforms undertaken by the government under his direction. May he be blessed with long and healthy life (sic).”

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also wished the Prime Minister.

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Your leadership in building a #NewIndia has been an inspiration to all of us. Pray for your long and healthy life as we all work together towards achieving this vision,” he tweeted.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is one of Prime Minister Modi’s most strident critics, posted her wishes on Twitter.

“Birthday greetings to Prime Minister @narendramodi ji,” she tweeted adding her wishes in Bengali as well.

During the day, Prime Minister Modi will visit the site of Gujarat’s Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada river whose water level has reached its highest mark for the first time to celebrate the feat and kick off Namami Narmade festival.

Modi had reached Ahmedabad on Monday night.

