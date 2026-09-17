PM Modi's 76th birthday LIVE: BJP's midnight 'swag se swagat' wish for PM Modi; NDA leaders to gather in Varanasi today

The gathering coincides with the launch of the BJP’s month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan’, which marks Modi’s 25 years in public service. The programme will run from September 17 to October 17.

Who will attend the Varanasi meet-up

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde are among the NDA leaders expected in Varanasi. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the celebrations.

Agenda for Modi's 76th birthday

The Varanasi programme will centre on the Seva Sankalp Bike Yatra, with Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath flagging off a rally from Varanasi to Vadnagar in Gujarat, Modi’s birthplace. A parallel rally will travel from Vadnagar towards Varanasi.

The event will bring together leaders from several NDA constituents. Chirag Paswan and Apna Dal leader Anupriya Patel are among those associated with the celebrations, while home minister Amit Shah, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders will attend the Vadnagar flag-off.

Vadnagar represents Modi’s birthplace, while Varanasi is his Lok Sabha constituency.